Expect Heavy Rain And Drop In Temperature In Oman This Week

Residents across Oman will experience a cool and rainy week, as a weather depression is expected to hit parts of the Sultanate.

As per the revelation of the Directorate General of Meteorology, the weather depression will begin tomorrow [February 10] and last until Wednesday [February 12], bringing with it heavy rains in Musandam, and scattered rains around the coasts across the Sea of Oman.

Sea levels are expected to reach 2.5m too.

This will be followed by active northwesterly winds starting from Tuesday [February 11] evening that will lead to a noticeable drop in temperatures across most governorates of Oman, especially in the mountainous and desert regions.

