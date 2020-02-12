Drop in temperature to continue across Oman

It could be a chillier, windier weekend awaiting residents in the Sultanate as Oman Meteorology predicts a drop in temperature across Oman from Wednesday through to Friday in its three-day forecast.

Temperatures could fall by as much as five degrees Celsius reports Oman Observer, as a low-pressure trough abates. As certain governorates, such as Musandam, experienced moderate rains on Tuesday and isolated rain on Wednesday alongside other coastal areas, other parts of the Sultanate experienced sandstorms — including Adam, Fahud, Bahla, Yaaloni, Bidiya, Mudhaibi, Ibri, Al Sinaina, Nizwa, Haima, Marmul, Maqshin, Thamrait, Qarn Al Alam, Bausher, Al Amerat and Al Buraimi, as stated by Oman Observer.

According to Oman Meteorology, the remainder of the week until Friday will see ‘mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with a drop in temperature [and] chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over Al-Dahirah and South Al-Sharqiyah governorates, and chances of dust-rising winds over deserts and open areas.”

In Muscat, current temperatures have held steady between 20-25 degrees Celsius this week, with the drop expected from Wednesday.

Sources: Oman Meteorology, Oman Observer

