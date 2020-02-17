Cruise passengers in Oman checked for coronavirus symptoms: Marafi

Muscat: Tourists visiting the Sultanate via cruise ships will be checked for symptoms of coronavirus, assured Marafi, a Port Operation and Management Company.

In a Tweet, the company stated: “We would like to point out that the Ministry of Health, in coordination with Marafi, is following up on tour ships coming to ports. Marafi is coordinating with their operators, following up on the cases of all the passengers and taking the necessary measures to ensure that visitors to the Sultanate’s ports are free of disease.”

The company clarified that the ships arriving in Oman are affiliated with major international companies that are not linked to trips to/from China or its neighbouring nations.

It added that companies and ports have increased their procedures for inspection and examination of all passengers prior to boarding, as well as during their presence on the vessel, and before they disembark.

Share this