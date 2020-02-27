Coronavirus update: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends pilgrimage visits for Umrah

Saudi Arabia has introduced a temporary ban on religious visits to the country amid concerns over the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a public statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that it would temporarily ban religious visits to the country for the safety of pilgrims.

This includes visits to Makkah and Madinah, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The country has also reportedly suspended entry for those with a tourist visa from countries with confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus.

Travel to and from the kingdom from GCC countries, using national identity cards, has also been suspended; though, Saudi nationals can return home.

