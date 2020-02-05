Coronavirus Update: Omani Students Airlifted From China

Muscat: Oman has confirmed that a ‘majority’ of Omani students studying in China have returned back to Oman.

This comes after the Coronavirus outbreak in the nation that has taken 492 lives and affected more than 24,000 people. The disease was first reported in the city of Wuhan in China.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Sultanate’s embassy in Beijing confirms the return of most Omani students studying in China, and the embassy is in contact with the rest of them to secure their return.”

