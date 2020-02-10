Coronavirus Patient Makes ‘Full Recovery’ In UAE: Ministry Of Health And Prevention

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE has revealed that a patient diagnosed in the country with the Novel Coronavirus has made a full recovery.

Chinese citizen Liu Yujia, 73, was initially diagnosed with the disease that has (as of February 10) claimed over 910 lives and infected another 40,000 globally; however, she tested negative for the virus yesterday [February 9].

In a tweet, the Ministry stated: “First recovery of a coronavirus case in the UAE is a 73-year old Chinese citizen, Liu Yujia, who is now able to continue her life normally.”

