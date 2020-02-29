Coronavirus patient in Oman makes recovery: MOH

One patient who had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has recovered, as per the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement to the public, the ministry wrote: “A relible source at the Ministry of Health stated that one case with the Novel Coronavirus has recovered.

“Meanwhile, the health of other cases are being monitored and they are in stable condition,” it added.

The MOH also asked the public to not pay attention to rumours and has requested to only rely on official sources for news.

A reliable source at the #Ministry_of_Health stated that one case with the #novel #Corona_virus (COVID-19) has recovered. Meanwhile, the health of other cases are being monitored and they are in stable conditions. pic.twitter.com/7weUwBJ7ti — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) February 29, 2020

Share this