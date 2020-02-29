Coronavirus patient in Oman makes recovery: MOH

29 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Y Magazine

One patient who had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has recovered, as per the Ministry of Health (MOH).



In a statement to the public, the ministry wrote: “A relible source at the Ministry of Health stated that one case with the Novel Coronavirus has recovered.

“Meanwhile, the health of other cases are being monitored and they are in stable condition,” it added.

The MOH also asked the public to not pay attention to rumours and has requested to only rely on official sources for news.

Share this
Related News
ROHM cancels ‘Nutcracker’ performance amid ‘ongoing health and travel concerns’
ROHM cancels ‘Nutcracker’ performance amid ‘ongoing health and travel concerns’
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman jumps to four: MOH
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman jumps to four: MOH

Public Reviews and Comments