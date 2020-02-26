Construction begins on new 400-room hotel in Dhofar’s largest tourism complex

Muriya, the biggest developer of comprehensive tourism projects in the Sultanate, has announced the launch of construction work for a five-star, 400-room hotel as part of Hawana Salalah, the largest tourism complex in the Governorate of Dhofar.

The project is expected to be opened in December 2020, following the developer’s strategy on promoting the Sultanate as a global tourism destination.

Muriya’s strategy aims to meet the requirements of a growing influx of European and regional tourists visiting Salalah year-round, and provide long-term value for the sectors of tourism, real estate, and leisure.

Samih Sawiris, Chairman of Muriya and Orascom Development Holding (ODH) said, “We closely and continuously collaborate with the Government of Oman and our partners at OMRAN to contribute to the long-term and sustainable 2040 vision of the Sultanate for the tourism sector, which will be a major contributor to economic diversification, as well as direct and indirect job creation for Omanis.

Muriya’s investments have already reached $750 million to date in Oman, and the addition of our new five-star luxury hotel to Hawana Salalah is a clear indication of our increasing commitment and plans for further investments in the sector. Once completed, the hotel complex will make Hawana Salalah the only destination in Oman that offers five very unique hotel/lodging propositions across 1,500 luxury rooms.”

The new hotel will increase the number of hospitality offerings at the Hawana Salalah destination to four hotels and an eco-friendly lodge.

Source: Oman News Agency

