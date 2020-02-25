Bahrain imposes 48-hour suspension on all flights from Dubai and Sharjah

The suspension came as a means to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus after 13 people had tested positive for the virus in the United Arab Emirates.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain announced today [Tuesday, 25th February] the suspension of all flights arriving from Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport for a period of 48 hours, effective immediately.

The CAA has also urged all citizens and residents of Bahrain who are currently in areas affected by the Coronavirus (COVID 19) and who were planning to return to the Kingdom of Bahrain to call the following number (+973) 17227555.

The CAA affirmed that it is cooperating with all authorities to take the necessary measures in light of COVID-19. All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, will immediately be transferred to designated centres for isolation and treatment.

Civil Aviation Affairs stressed the need to adhere to established health guidelines in order to combat COVID-19.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

