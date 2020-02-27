Additional SalamAir flight to transport stranded residents from Iran on Friday

Low-cost carrier SalamAir announced on Thursday that it will be commissioning an additional special flight from Muscat to Iran on Friday in an effort to transport citizens and residents of Oman left stranded in the Islamic Republic after all flights to the country were suspended by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Monday, February 24.

In a press release issued to media, the airline stated that the Muscat-Shiraz-Muscat service would take place on Friday, February 28 and have requested customers wishing to travel on the flight to get in touch with their call centre at (+968) 2427-2222.

PACA had originally commissioned two special flights to transport citizens and residents of Oman back from Iran — one on Wednesday, February 26 from Kish Airport, and the second on Friday, February 28 from Shiraz Airport.

(Also read: Two flights commissioned to bring home stranded residents in Iran: PACA.)

Share this