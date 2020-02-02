Two Omani women who tested positive for coronavirus have “minor symptoms”: MoH

Two Omani women who tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 after returning to the Sultanate from Iran, have “minor symptoms” and their condition does not require hospital admission at this time, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, Minister of Health said to Oman TV on Tuesday.

Al Saidi did say, however, that authorities in Oman have identified 35 people who have been in touch with the two women and the Ministry of Health is in the process of testing all of them.

Al Saidi added that around 250 people who came to Oman from COVID-19 infected countries have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

He also said that the ministry has allocated quarantine areas in all of the Sultanate’s governorates.

Oman’s Ministry of Health has outlined tips for precautionary measures to reduce the public’s risk of contraction or spreading of the virus, while urging residents and citizens to avoid the spread of rumours regarding information on the virus in Oman, and to only take information from official sources.

COVID-19 – Best hygiene practices as per MOH

Wash hands regularly with soap and water.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Reduce or avoid handshakes or kisses on the cheek when greeting.

Practice healthy habits when coughing or sneezing. Ex: Sneezing/coughing into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue.

