WHO To Hold Emergency Meeting On Mysterious Virus Outbreak In China

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a meeting on Wednesday [January 22, 2020] to determine whether the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus in China represents a health emergency that raises international concerns.

Experts confirmed earlier that the new type of coronavirus, which has infected more than 200 people, with symptoms similar to pneumonia, can be transmitted from one person to another.

It is possible for the WHO emergency committee to issue recommendations after the meeting, and declare an international emergency as a global call for caution, cooperation and necessary funding to eradicate the virus.

