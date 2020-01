Traffic flow on the Wadi Adai bridge is expected to return to normal as the Muscat Municipality reports the successful completion of maintenance work on the bridge.

The maintenance work had affected those coming from the Wadi Adai intersection en route to Al Amerat, when the municipality, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), had partially closed one track.

The maintenance work had begun on the 30th of December 2019.

