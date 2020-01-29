Video of Bangladeshi boy speaking in Arabic with Omani accent goes viral

A video showing a young Bangladeshi boy who perfected a local Omani accent is doing the rounds on social media.

The short clip was taken in Al Khabourah by an Omani national who interviewed the youth in Arabic.

The child introduced himself as Abdullah Mohammed Hasan and went on to say in the video that he is originally a Bangladeshi national but was born and raised in Oman.

Abdullah said that he studies Arabic and that his Bengali “is not very good”.

“I am in grade seven, from Wadi Al Sarmi,” he is seen stating in the video in a local Omani accent. He then talks about how his father just returned to Oman after undergoing eye surgery in Bangladesh.

The video has been circulated by multiple social media accounts in Oman, and viewers are complimenting his ability to speak in a perfect local accent.

طفل من بنجلاديش يتكلم اللهجة العمانية

😊 حسبته عماني 😀 pic.twitter.com/Z6Qx8EvGn1 — 🇴🇲 حسن العجمي 🇴🇲 (@OmaniEmpire) January 28, 2020

