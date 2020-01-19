Video: King of Jordan describes the Late Sultan of Oman

“He was a voice of reason,” said King Abdullah of Jordan about the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in his interview with FRANCE 24 on the 13th of January.

In the exclusive interview with the French channel, the King of Jordan discussed a number of issues including the escalating tensions between Iran and the US and Oman’s role in playing a positive part in the region.

Talking about Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, he said that “the world will miss the ability that the Sultan had to bring nations together,”.

In the video below, he speaks about the Sultanate’s late leader at 9:16.

