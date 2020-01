His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has bestowed upon the medical team that supervised the treatment of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour with awards at the Al Alam Palace.

Here’s the video from Oman TV showing the ceremony that took place at Al Alam Palace today (Wednesday):

