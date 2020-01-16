US Magazine Praises His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour’s Stance In Diplomacy

US-based Foreign Affairs Magazine has praised Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour’s diplomatic stance, saying that it will maintain the credibility of Oman’s role in maintaining its diplomatic stature in the region.

The US Foreign Affairs Magazine has said that the ‘Omani political will’, expressed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour, is capable of resolving and addressing various challenges facing, not only the Sultanate, but most countries of the region recently.

This will qualify Oman to maintain the credibility of its role in the domestic domain and maintain its diplomatic stature in the region.

The magazine, issued by the US Foreign Relations Council, in a report published in its new edition today, described His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour as a discreet leader who commenced his reign by pledging to “follow suit of the legacy of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour and the foreign policy principles that the late Sultan had underscored, including peaceful coexistence among nations, good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of others.”

The journal stressed that Oman, during the reign of Sultan Qaboos, had also become a force of stability and contributed to diffusing many crises that compromised the security and stability of the region and the world at large.

The magazine commended HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour’s announcement to retain Oman’s role as an independent mediator, a stance expected of him by Arab and international political observers, who also predict that the Sultan will replicate his predecessor’s soft diplomacy, serve as a bridge between the United States and Iran (and different countries in the region) and foster tolerance through which Oman came to be known to the world over the past 50 years.

– ONA

