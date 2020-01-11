Update From Muscat International Airport On Operations

Oman Airports has revealed that the Muscat International Airport will continue functioning normally today [Saturday, January 11].

In a statement on Twitter, it revealed: “Operations at the Muscat International Airport are running normally as of today and any developments will be made available to travelers.

“Passengers will be updated through the Oman Airports website and official social media channels. Passengers have also been requested to check on their travel plans with their travel agencies and official sources in the event of any amendment of trips.”

*Tweet translated from Arabic.

