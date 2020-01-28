UPDATE: Crashed Plane In Afghanistan Was US Military Aircraft

The US Military has confirmed that one of its planes had crashed in the eastern province of Ghazni in Afghanistan, thus refuting earlier claims that a passenger jet carrying 83 passengers had crashed.

US military spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a public statement: “A U.S. Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

“While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available,” he added.

Earlier, Afghan officials stated that one of the state-owned airline’s planes that was operating from Herat to Kabul had crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10pm today [January 27].

