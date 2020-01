The University of Oxford has issued condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour, the Royal Family, and the people of Oman on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Our condolences to the people of Oman on the passing of their leader, Sultan Qaboos bin Said. And our best wishes to his successor, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, a graduate of our Programme (class of 1979). May he continue to build a peaceful and prosperous Oman and region.

Share this