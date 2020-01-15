UNESCO Pays Tribute To The Memory Of The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) paid tribute to the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and highlighted his efforts in creating the UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation.

The statement reads:

“UNESCO extends its profound condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said,” said UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay.

She added: “He will be remembered for his wisdom and vision of peace and development for his country and his endeavors in building a more sustainable planet. His commitment for biodiversity and nature conservation, encapsulated in the UNESCO – Qaboos Prize established some 30 years ago, remains as a legacy for today’s generations and those to come.”

The statement then went on to add: “Oman joined UNESCO in 1972 and throughout his 50 years of reign, Sultan Qaboos was committed to spreading messages of peace and dialogue setting his country on a path to development.

“To support international efforts in the field environmental preservation, UNESCO and Sultan Qaboos established the UNESCO-Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation in 1989. The prize is a recognition of the time and energy spent in forging a more sustainable world. The prize has been awarded every other year since 1991.”

