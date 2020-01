The UK Embassy in Oman has issued a statement on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. Our deepest condolences go to the people of Oman. He was a true friend of the UK, renowned for his wisdom, compassion and vision. He worked selflessly to develop Oman and promote peace and tolerance.”

