The U.S. Embassy in Oman has issued a statement on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

“We offer deepest condolences and sympathy to His Majesty’s family and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman.

“The Embassy of the United States of America is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. We have lost one of the world’s great leaders – a visionary responsible for Oman’s prosperity and progress for the last half century.

“His steadfast leadership embodied his sincerity, his generosity, his tolerance, and his deep love for his country. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will be missed not only by the people of Oman, but also by his friends and admirers the world over, including in the United States.”

