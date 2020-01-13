Top facts About Oman’s New Ruler – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was named new Sultan of Oman on Saturday, 11 January 2020.

This came after the defense council officially read the letter which was conveyed to them by Oman’s Royal Family Council that the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s will was to name His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the new Sultan of Oman.

Here are some facts about Oman’s new ruler:

He was born in 1954 (age 65)

He is the cousin of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

He served as the chairman of Oman 2040 Vision’s Main Committee.

He has been working as the Minister of Culture and Heritage since 2002.

He was a Special Envoy of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Served as the Secretary General if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1994-2002).

Was named the First Chairman of Oman Football Association (1983-1986).

