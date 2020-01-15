Top Facts About Oman Under The Rule Of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

From a nation with less than six kilometers of paved roads, two hospitals and three schools in 1970, to the nation that we know and love today, the Sultanate of Oman has progressed a long way under the rule of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Here are seven facts of changes that have occurred under his rule and has raised the country to become a harbinger of peace, unity and neutrality across all walks of life:

Rank 1: Oman has been ranked on top as a terrorism-free country in the Global Terrorism Index.

Rank 6: Oman is ranked sixth in the safety and security of its residents globally.

Rank 7: In the quality of competence of legal framework in settling disputes.

Rank 8: Oman ranks eighth in the skill of future manpower.

Rank 10: The roads of Oman have been ranked 10th best among that of all other countries.

Rank 15: Oman’s is ranked 15th in political stability when compared with other nations worldwide.

Rank 15: The Sultanate ranks 15th in efficiency and performance of the government.

Source: The Global Competitiveness Report 2019

