This Tuna Caught In Japan Costs More Than A Lamborghini (Or Two!)

The ‘Tuna King’ from Japan has just bought another million-dollar bluefin tuna.

Tipping the scales at 276kgs, a bluefin tuna was auctioned off in the Tokyo Fish Market for a whooping 193 million Yen. That translates to US$1.8 million (est. RO690,000), which we’d imagine is the price of a well-specced luxury villa in Oman and a sweet Lamborghini supercar to go along with in the porch.

The tuna – which was caught off the coast of Oman – was sold to the ‘Tuna King’ Kiyoshi Kimura of the sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai.

Surprisingly, this is only the second to the highest bid for tuna in Japan; the previous record stands at US$3.1 million for a 278kgs tuna.

In a report published by the Oman News Agency (ONA), it was stated that the Japanese are among the largest consumers of bluefin tuna, and overfishing has caused widespread criticism of it in Japan.

