Temperatures To Drop In Oman Over The Next Two Days

Cooler temperatures to persist over parts of Oman in the coming two days.

The latest weather report, as per the Directorate General of Meteorology, shows a relative drop in temperature across parts of the Sultanate in the coming two days [January 6 and 7] due to the direct effects of active northwesterly winds.

Residents are advised to stay safe, as the temperature drop can result in the formation of fog and low clouds at night and early morning on the coasts of the Arabian Sea, in the South East and central governorates, and Dhofar.

The winds can also lead to a rise in the sea level between 2 and 2.5 meters off the coasts of Musandam and Gulf of Oman.

* Image for illustrative purposes only

Share this