Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Medical Team Awarded By HM the Sultan

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has bestowed upon the medical team that supervised the treatment of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour with awards at the Al Alam Palace.

He conferred the Royal Commendation Order (First Class) to Brigadier Dr. Saif Bin Zaher al Salmi, Professor Mansoor bin Saif al Mundheri, Colonel Dr. Moosa Bin Mansoor Awlad Thani, Colonel Dr. Saleh Bin Masood al Abri, and Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Bin Khamis al Alawi.

Watch the video of the ceremony here

He also conferred the Award of the Second Degree to Nurse Saud Bin Hamid al Lahori, Nurse Khalid bin Nasser al Habsi, Nurse Faisal bin Khamis al Yahyahi, Nurse Qassim bin Yaqoub al Qasmi.

