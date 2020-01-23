Shura Chairman Speaks About The Moments That Followed The Passing of HM Sultan Qaboos

23 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Y Magazine

His Excellency Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali, Chairman of Majlis Al Shura, who attended the ‘Will Opening’ session that followed the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, spoke to Al Wisal about the first moments that followed the passing of the late ruler.



In this exclusive interview, Al Mawali shares his thoughts about the emotional impact of the letter that was left by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said appointing His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq as the ruler of Oman.

