Schengen visa to cost more from Feb for travellers from Oman

Starting from next month, residents and citizens in Oman will have to pay 80 euros (OMR34) instead of the current fee of 60 euros (OMR25) to get Schengen visas, according to VFS Global in Oman.

“As of February 2, 2020, the Schengen visa fee per person (Short Stay Visa) will increase from 60 to 80 euros or the equivalent amount in your local currency. For children between 6-12 years old the visa fee will increase to 40 euros or equivalent,” the VFS Global statement read.

Schengen refers to the European Union’s passport free zone that includes 26 European countries, it enables its holder to enter and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member countries.

Here’s a list of the Schengen countries:

Austria Hungary Norway Belgium Iceland Poland Czech Republic Italy Portugal Denmark Latvia Slovakia Estonia Liechtenstein Slovenia Finland Lithuania Spain France Luxembourg Sweden Germany Malta Switzerland Greece Netherlands

