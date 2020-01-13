Ruler Of Dubai Arrives In Oman To Pay Respects To The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq bin Taimour received at the Al Alam Palace today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The ruler arrived here today to offer condolences on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had tweeted: “The Sultan of love and wisdom is gone. Sultan Qaboos has passed away. Our condolences to our brothers in Oman. Our condolences to the Arab and Muslim world. Our condolences to every person who loved Oman, it’s culture, history and authenticity. We ask God to to patience to our brotherly nation and grant the leader of renaissance in heaven.”

