Video: ROP Arrests Driver For Drifting On Highway

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested a person on the charges of drifting on the public roads in the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

This comes after a video of the driver drifting and endangering the lives of commuters went viral on social media.

#الوصال| ضبط شخص بتهمة الاستعراض والتفحيط في شمال الباطنةhttps://t.co/bRlErGqq89 pic.twitter.com/wOx8KJViVv — Al Wisal – الوصال (@al_wisal) January 29, 2020

While no details were immediately revealed, Al Wisal Radio reports that ‘necessary actions’ were taken against the driver.

Share this