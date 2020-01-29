Video: ROP Arrests Driver For Drifting On Highway

29 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested a person on the charges of drifting on the public roads in the Governorate of North Al Batinah.



This comes after a video of the driver drifting and endangering the lives of commuters went viral on social media.

While no details were immediately revealed, Al Wisal Radio reports that ‘necessary actions’ were taken against the driver.

