Read This Before You Fly A Drone In Oman

The Public Prosecution of Oman has issued a warning to those flying drones without a license.

Flying a drone or any other remote-controlled flying object in Oman is illegal without a license, and the Public Prosecution of Oman has advised residents to refrain from partaking in such activities.

Those flouting the law will receive jail time of a year and a hefty fine of RO10,000, the government body has warned.

A statement issued online by the Public Prosecution on Sunday read: “The use of remote control aircraft, drones and any other flying object in the Sultanate without obtaining approval from the competent authority, is a crime that carries a sentence of one year imprisonment, and a fine of RO10,000.”

Share this