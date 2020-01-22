Rare Meteorites From Mars And Moon Retrieved By Oman Government

22 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The first batch of meteorites originating from Mars and the Moon were retrieved by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.



The space rocks, which were a part of the first batch of meteorites, were brought back from Switzerland by the Oman Government.

His Excellency Salim al Mahrooqi, the Undersecretary for Heritage Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, said previously to a local newspaper: “The Ministry is working on retrieving 5,000 meteorites which were found in Oman and currently located in Switzerland.”

