Rainy, Windy Conditions To Persist Over Parts Of Oman Today

More rains are expected across parts of Oman in the comings hours, reports the Directorate General of Meteorology.

Its statement to the public reads: “Clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of isolated rain over Musandam, South Al-Sharqiyah Governorates, along parts of the coastal areas of Oman Sea, and the Al-Hajar mountains and its adjoining areas.”

Residents around deserts and open areas can also expect dusty winds, while those in Buraimi and Al Dhahira Governirate may experience low-level clouds or fog patches.

