Rain expected in Oman for two days

Rain is expected to fall in several parts of the Sultanate starting from Tuesday 14, January until Wedensday the 15th,

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain over the governorates of Muscat, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, and South Al Sharqiyah, says Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA)

PACA added that the weather event is associated with fresh nothernly wind causing dust raising and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas.

Citizens and residents are advised to take precautions during rain and avoid crossing flooded wadis, and to check the sea state before sailing.

