Rain And Dust Storm Alert Across Parts Of Oman: PACA

Residents of Oman are advised to remain wary of the low-pressure trough that is expected to bring in rains across the wilayats, and winds accompanied by dust storms across deserts and open areas.

A statement published by the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center reveals that the direct effects of the storm will be felt in northern parts of Oman starting today [January 9] and extend into Buraimi, Muscat, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahira, Al Dakhiliyah, and North and South Al Sharqiyah tomorrow.

The statement reads: “The weather analysis in the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center indicates the continues chances of the affecting of a trough of low pressure over the Northern parts of the sultanate starting from today’s evening Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 January 2020.”

The northerly winds are also expected to affect the region after the passing of the low pressure trough, resulting in a drop in temperatures.

