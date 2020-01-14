President Trump Announces Delegation to Muscat to Pay Respects To Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

US President Donald Trump has announced that a presidential delegation will be arriving in Muscat tomorrow [January 15, 2020] to pay respects to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The statement read: “US President Donald Trump announced a Presidential Delegation to Muscat, Oman to pay respects upon the death of His Majesty Qaboos bin Said Al-Said, Sultan and Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman on January 15, 2020.”

It is understood that Honorable Dan Brouillette, Secretary of Energy, will lead the delegation to Muscat.

He will be joined by members of the presidential delegation, Honorable Leslie Tsou, United States Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; Ms. Kathryn Wheelbarger, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense; Mr. Timothy Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs, Department of State; and Ms. Allison Minor, Director of Arabian Peninsula Affairs, National Security Council.

Share this