Police Seek Public Help To Identify Killer Of Omani Student In UK

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage of men they wish to identify in relation with the murder of Omani student Mohammed Al Araimi.

A reward of £20,000 (RO10,100) has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the persons responsible for the attack on the student who was studying in King’s College in the UK.

As per the revelations of London News Online, Mohammed and his friend, aged 20, had been out for a meal at a restaurant in Pavilion Rd, Knightsbridge, and were on their way back when they were approached by two men and attacked at around 23.55hrs on 5 December 2019.

DCI (Detective Chief Inspector) Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, is appealing for public assistance in identifying the two men in the CCTV images. He said: “The attack on Mohammed and his friend was a planned robbery that was truly shocking and extremely violent.

“I am convinced that the public can provide names for those males featured in the CCTV images we have released today.”

Anyone with more information are requested to come forward to assist the police. Those with information regarding the case can contact the incident room at 020 8358 0300 or call police on 101 (UK emergency number) quoting reference Cad 3/6Dec. You can also tweet @MetCC.

Image credit: @Metpoliceuk (Twitter)

