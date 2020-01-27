Plane Crashes In Afghanistan, Details On Casualties Unknown

Afghan officials have confirmed that a plane has crashed in the eastern province of Ghazni in Afghanistan.

Initial reports stated that the flight was a passenger jet carrying 83 passengers; however, details remain sketchy as the country’s state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines denied reports that one of its planes had crashed.

Acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal of the airline was quoted as telling Reuters news agency: “There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe.”

Earlier, officials had reported in Afghanistan’s Bakhtar news agency – the government’s official media channel – that one of the state-owned airline’s planes that was operating from Herat to Kabul had crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10pm today [January 27].

Source: Al Jazeera

