Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has issued a statement on the passing of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

His tweet reads: “I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

“He was a visionary and transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state. Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan a close, trusted friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

