PACA Extends Suspension Of Boeing 737 Max Flights. Click Here To See If Your Booking Has Been Affected

Oman Air has cancelled over 700 flights this month after PACA extended its directive to suspend operations of the national carrier’s fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners.

The statement, which was released on Oman Air’s website, disclosed that a total of 753 flights will be cancelled this January since the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA), alongside several other international aviation bodies, have directed airline companies to suspend operations of their respective Boeing 737 Max 8 flights.

Oman Air said in its statement: “As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, we have cancelled the following flights in the period between 02nd January to 31st January 2020.

Click here to see the complete list of cancelled flights.

“We are rebooking guests on alternative/next available flights to their destinations. We advise all our guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status or contact our call center (+968) 2453-1111.”

