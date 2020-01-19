Online Admissions For Indian Schools In Oman To Open On January 21

Parents of students between classes KG I and Grade IX who wish to enroll them in Indian schools in Muscat must register on an online portal that opens to the public on Tuesday, January 21.

The online admission portal will remain open for month – until Thursday, 20 February.

A statement from the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman read: “The online registration for admissions 2020-2021 in the Indian Schools (Indian School Muscat, Indian School Darsait, Indian School Wadi Kabir, Indian School Al Ghubra, Indian School Al Seeb, Indian School Maabela, and Indian School Baushar) will commence from Tuesday, 21st January 2020.”

Parents are advised to visit www.indianschoolsoman.com to begin the registration process through the centralised admission system.

