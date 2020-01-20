Oman’s Ministry of Health issues statement on coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it has been taking precautionary measures to deal with the outbreak of a new coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Ministry said that it has been monitoring the disease which has killed 2 people in China by 20 January 2020, and has affected 198 others; adding that it has also raised awareness among residents and citizens who have travelled to and fro China.

Four other cases have been reported outside China, two in Thailand, one in Japan and another in South Korea.

The Ministry calls on citizens and residents in Oman to take information from trusted sources or call the MoH at 24441999

