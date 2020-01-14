Oman’s Bonds Lifted By Peaceful Power Transition: Reuters

Oman’s dollar-denominated bonds climbed as much 1.5 cents on Monday as investors welcomed a smooth transition of power following the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, in a report published on Reuters.

Reuters reported that the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said – who was one of the Middle East’s longest-serving rulers and maintained a neutral stance to world politics – passed away on Friday [January 10] and his cousin His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said was named as his successor.

Oman’s 2047 and 2048-maturing bonds rose between 1.3 and 1.5 cents in European trading, while its shorter-term 2026 and 2028-maturing bonds rose 0.4-0.6 cents.

