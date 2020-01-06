Oman Takes A Step Forward In Space Technology Research

Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Space Communications Technologies Company signed a cooperation program to build competencies and develop capabilities in space communication technologies engineering.

The program was signed by H.E Dr. Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University and Eng. Salem bin Saeed Al Alawi, General Manager of the Space Communications Technologies Company.

The signing of the program formalises the cooperation between the Space Communications Technologies Company and SQU represented by the College of Engineering in building competencies and developing productive capacities.

In addition, it aims to enhance the partnership between the two sides and to build the bridge of communication between the students, academic and technical cadres with the local industries, to diversify the sources of income and to have access in space technologies.

The agreement encompasses various programs for building cooperation and developing capabilities in the field of production, design and manufacturing; promoting national capabilities by organising workshops and training courses, as well as encouraging the university’s students to develop solutions and technologies in space technology.

In addition, the agreement aims to provide technical consultations and develop projects required by the company, as well as building cooperation to support the partnership efforts between the two sides, transfer of knowledge and cooperation in finding innovative solutions in the fields of space technologies for the relevant authorities.

The Space Communications Technologies Company was established in 2018 by the State General Reserve Fund with the mandate to meet the Sultanate’s satellite communications requirements.

