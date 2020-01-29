Oman Prepared To Tackle Coronavirus: Ministry of Health

The Sultanate of Oman is prepared to face any form of emergency pertaining to the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health (MoH) stated on Wednesday [January 29].

This statement comes after a second meeting that was chaired to discuss the precautionary means set in place to tackle the disease that has already claimed 132 lives worldwide.

The second meeting, as reported by Al Wisal Radio, revisited the efforts and precautionary measures set by the Sultanate to discuss preparations and contingency plans across land, sea and air channels, and the existing coordination between the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities.

Also stressed was the need for readiness of public health plans across all Governorates and coordination between all health agencies at a local level.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Saeedi, the Minister of Health, was quoted as saying: “Unfortunately, the new coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the People’s Republic of China and a number of other countries. No cases of the virus have been reported in Oman until now.

“The Ministry of Health has activated health emergency plans since the announcement of this virus, and coordination has been made with all partners on preparedness, including those involved in border crossings.

“There is also continuous coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, and the Health Ministers’ Council for GCC States,” he added.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the GCC were reported in the United Arab Emirates earlier today.

