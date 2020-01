Oman has issued an official statement as US-Iran tensions escalate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement that reads: “Oman has been carefully following the unfortunate developments of the escalation of tensions between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We ask the two parties to prioritise and give precedence to finding diplomatic means to resolve the issues in a manner that will end the conflict in the region.”

Source: ONA

