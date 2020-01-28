Oman Airports Issues Travel Advice To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Oman Airports has issued a statement for travelers on taking precautionary measures against the Novel Coronavirus while passing through airports.
A tweet by the airport management company stated: “Please take necessary precautions and follow the safety instructions below when traveling and passing through airports.
“May Allah protect you from all harm.”
– Avoid traveling to affected areas unless necessary
– Make sure you have all necessary vaccinations and travel medications
– Seek advice from your healthcare provider
– Don’t travel if you have fever and cough
– If you become sick while traveling, seek medical help immediately
– Wash hands with water and soap/sanitizer for at least 20 seconds
– Avoid contact with sick people
– Don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
– Don’ t eat raw food; thoroughly cook meat and eggs
– Avoid contact with animals and animal products
– Stay at home
– Avoid contact with others
– Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing
– Keep objects and surfaces clean
– Wear a surgical mask