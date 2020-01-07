Muscat Municipality Unveils New Logo For Muscat Festival

Muscat Municipality has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming Muscat Festival.

The festival – which is the nation’s premier event that showcases the best of the Sultanate and its neighbouring countries – will run from January 16 to February 15, and is expected to debut new activities and shows in line with the 50th National Day of Oman.

Here’s the logo for the festival:

However, Twitterati in Oman have mixed opinions of the new logo. Some have even gone on to present alternative logos and share their works on social media.



Naseem Garden and the Al Amerat Park will host the festival pavilions, while a host of cultural, entertainment, heritage and sporting events will be held across different sites across Oman.

